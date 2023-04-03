Start a new dream! Colo Colo travels to Pereira to debut in Copa Libertadores

After the important victory against Huachipato, Colo Colo embarks with the hope of starting his participation in the Copa Libertadores on the right foot facing Deportivo Pereira of Colombia.

Colo Colo caught up in the 2023 National Championship, defeating Huachipato at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano, obtaining three very important points for the standings and also gaining confidence for the tight April schedule ahead.

It is that, after the victory against the Acereros, Gustavo Quinteros’s team has no rest and, after playing a friendly match against Deportes Copiapó on Sunday, the mind is set on the day Wednesday, April 5, day that will mark the debut in the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Pereira from Colombia.

Colo Colo travels to Pereira

And to get ready for the first commitment of the continental contest, Popular already has everything practically ready. In this way, the team must reach the Monumental Stadium during this Monday, April 3 and, after morning training, take your bags and leave for the Santiago airport to embark on the journey.

With a scheduled takeoff at about 2:00 p.m., El Cacique has a charter flight, so the logistics will not be so complicated, since, on commercial trips, the journey requires a stopover in the city of Bogotá to continue on the road. Thus, It will take about 8 hours for the journey to the city of Pereira that, in any case, he had one last surprise for the Eternal Champion.

No hotel capacity in Pereira

Being a highly religious city, Pereira lives Holy Week intensely that already began with Palm Sunday, that is why many visitors come to the area for the different festivities and activities that take place. This caused a bit of a problem for the Alba entourage, as they Hotel capacity was tremendously diminished and they were left without a hotel for the entire traveling commission.

It is because of the above that the institution had to speed up the efforts to find a new lodging where to concentrate in the face of the commitment. Finally, The search ended in the city of Armenia and they will stay at the Hotel Mocawa Plaza, which is almost an hour from Pereira.

Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereira will face each other this Wednesday, April 5, starting at 10:00 p.m. at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium. You can follow all the details of this commitment LIVE and ONLINE through DaleAlbo.cl.