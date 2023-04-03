Future open: Tuchel comments on Pavard

Thomas Tuchel cannot yet estimate whether Benjamin Pavard will stay at Bayern Munich. At the press conference for the upcoming cup game against SC Freiburg (Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.), the new coach of the record champions let the media representatives know: “Pavard is a bit underrated player sometimes. He can adapt to the level at an extremely high level.”

In addition, Tuchel emphasizes that Pavard is a “Top Team Player”. The Frenchman is for Bayern “super valuable” and therefore have the new boss on the sidelines “the trust” receive. Tuchel could not or did not want to say more about the open future of the defender. “This is a clear statement for now”, the 49-year-old puts a point. Meanwhile, there do not seem to be any talks between Pavard and the club management regarding a contract extension.

