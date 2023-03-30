Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Messi, Bellingham, Gvardiol and more.

We start Thursday with the latest news on the transfer market, from Leo Messi’s future in Saudi Arabia and the MLS, through Klopp’s interest in Gvardiol, to Liverpool’s offer for Bellingham.
“Of course it may be possible. A Messi you hear it everywhere here. Even the gringo who doesn’t understand soccer… You put the American TV here and Messi comes out all the time,” he said in TyCSport.
According to the aforementioned media, Messi’s future could go through Saudi Arabia, a league in which he would face Cristiano again. The aforementioned media indicates that the father of the Rosario player is in talks with Al Hilal to sign a two-year contract always for an amount greater than the 200 million euros that Cristiano earns at Al Nassr. And he adds: “In the case of Messi, the question could be resolved soon, since the world champion seems more tempted to leave. It would be crazy and sporting nonsense to try to change his mind by offering him a golden bridge.”
From england, Mirror He assures that the great desire is the Croatian center-back from RB Leipzig and if the energy drinks team’s financial claims are not reached, its price would exceed 100 million euros, the ‘reds’ would focus on N’Dicka, center of the Eintracht of Frankfurt.
From England he points to a possible movement for this summer, that Mount change London for Munich. The blue youth squad shone under the orders of the German coach during his stay at Stamford Bridge. Now the London team is experiencing financial problems and needs to sell, in addition Mount ends his contract in 2024, another trick in favor for the Munich players to negotiate downward.
The Italian press advances that the agent of the French striker is meeting at Casa Milano with the club’s board of directors. Giroud ends his contract with Milan this summer and the option on the table would be to extend it for another year; that is, until 2024.
De Ligt on Nagelsmann: “I didn’t see it coming, I was surprised. We are second in the league, in the quarterfinals of the German Cup and in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. There is still everything to play for.”
José Mourinho has sounded for different destinations, but the Portuguese is clear that he will stay according to reports Sports Courier. This has decided to fulfill his contract with Roma that joins them until June 2024.
“It is known that an offer from Liverpool of just under a hundred million pounds for Bellingham has been made before the market this summer. Liverpool just need to renew the medium so they will go all out for Bellingham,” Hayden said. Dodge.
“I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure, because I haven’t been able to help the club much. “I’m very grateful for what he’s done. He is a great trainer and has a lot of experience. I hope it goes very well for him,” he said at the press conference with South Korea.
FIFA has sanctioned the German team for improperly hiring Jaka Cuber, a 16-year-old Slovenian footballer for one of the youth teams. The punishment will prevent the goat team from registering players in the summer of 2023 and in the winter of 2024.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked