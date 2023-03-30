50 million: Christensen back in the Premier League?

Andreas Christensen plays an important role under coach Xavi at FC Barcelona. The Denmark international has secured his place in the starting line-up and has been instrumental in the Catalans’ huge success in the league. Barça have conceded just nine goals in their previous 26 league games. This apparently calls Newcastle United on the scene.

According to ‘Sport’, the Magpies are very specific about the 26-year-old centre-back. According to the Spanish daily, the economically powerful English would have to present themselves with an offer of over 50 million euros in order to get those responsible from the Camp Nou to the negotiating table.

It is clear that Barcelona continue to have to nibble on the financial imbalance. In order to sign new players, the Catalans must first sell players and lower the salary budget. Giving up regular players is not part of the plan, but the situation at Christensen is a special one: The 63-time national player came from Chelsea on a free transfer last summer, a sale worth millions would have an extremely good effect on the balance sheets.

What about Martinez & N’Dicka?

At the same time, Barça’s transfer department is working on strengthening the squad qualitatively and quantitatively. Athletic Bilbao’s Iñigo Martínez (31) has reportedly signed at Barcelona. Frankfurt’s Evan N’Dicka should also move to Catalonia free of charge in the summer if possible. It was recently reported that Blaugrana officials are confident of winning the bid for the Frenchman.

If both deals go through, the Culés could probably cope with a Christensen departure. In addition to Newcastle, other clubs should also monitor the situation surrounding the defender, who is tied to Barcelona until 2026. So it could be that the 1.87-meter-tall right-footer will break up his tents in Barcelona after just one year.