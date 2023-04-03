Dijon: Dupraz will replace Daf

14h44Dijon: Dupraz will replace Daf 14h27Chelsea: Nagelsmann a Pole? 14h09Nantes: Hadjam, Demba Ba dzingue Kombouar 13h55Troyes: big blow for Ripart… 1:47 p.m.Spanish: Martinez vir (official) 13h44Valladolid: Pacheta takes the door (official) 13h29MF poll: Kolo Muani 9 of the Blues, it’s yes 1:14 p.mReal : Alaba et Ancelotti derrire Benzema 12h56Frankfurt: Kamada will go free 12h36Real: Ancelotti is ironic about his future 12h17Milan: no euphoria for Pioli 11:55 a.m.Bara: Negreira, “grave” selon Ceferin 11h32Chelsea: a 15-year-old rookie 20 M 11h14PSG: Tagliafico flies to the aid of Messi 10h57PSG: Nuno Mendes knows nothing about Galtier 10h38PSG: Messi whistles, Argentina takes offense 10h20PSG: Riolo lights up Galtier again! 10h04Lyon: winning at the Parc, not nothing for Blanc 09h47PSG: Nuno Mendes does not want to blame the referee 09h29PSG: unheard of for 22 years 09h14Lyon: Blanc has compassion for Galtier 08h59Lyon: Tolisso, a victory but regrets 08h42PSG: Messi, hard whistles according to Galtier 08h24PSG: Galtier hopes for a quick reaction 00h06Lyon: Messi’s jersey, Giuly assumes 02/04PSG: Galtier warns his players 02/04Lyon: White persists with Cherki 02/04PSG: Renato Sanches serene for the title 02/04L1: the ranking of scorers 02/04PSG: Danilo shakes up his teammates 02/04Lyon: Barcola’s satisfaction 02/04Esp. : Atletico snatch victory 02/04L1: the complete classification 02/04L1 : Paris SG 0-1 Lyon (ends) 02/04Ita. : Milan outclasses Naples! 02/04Lyon: Onana reconsiders his refusal 02/04Chelsea: Potter already vir! (official) 02/04PHOTO: PSG fans tackle the FFF 02/04PSG-OL: take a bonus at Parions Sport! 02/04Nantes: Hadjam cart, Kombouar explained 02/04L1: PSG-Lyon kick-off delayed 02/04It. : Roma relaunch against Sampdoria 02/04Monaco: Golovin explains the reaction 02/04L1: Paris SG-Lyon, line-ups 02/04Reims: despite a 3-0, Still did not like everything 02/04Eng. : Newcastle knocks Man Utd off the podium! 02/04Strasbourg: Salts annoyed by the start of 2nd MT 02/04L1: Monaco 4-3 Strasbourg (finished) 02/04Nice: Dante asks for a questioning 02/04Nantes: Kombouar feels shame 02/04Brest: Roy felt a click against Toulouse 02/04Esp. : le Real facile, tripl express de Benzema 02/04Lorient: Abergel assumes its responsibilities 02/04It. : Lazio confort sa 2e place 02/04L1 : Angers 1-1 Nice (fini) 02/04L1: Brest 3-1 Toulouse (finished) 02/04L1: Nantes 0-3 Reims (finished) 02/04L1: Clermont 2-1 Ajaccio (finished) 02/04Liverpool: the bus lives by a projectile 02/04Lille: a deserved success for Fonseca 02/04L1: Monaco-Strasbourg, line-ups 02/04Leicester: Rodgers no longer manager (off.) 02/04Lorient: the regrets of T. Le Bris 02/04Lille: Zhegrova enjoyed his double 02/04L1: Lille 3-1 Lorient (finished) 02/04Bavaria : Kahn recadre Matthus 02/04PSG: Donnarumma will have to raise his level 02/04L1 : Clermont-AC Ajaccio, the compos 02/04L1: Nantes-Reims, line-ups 02/04L1: Brest-Toulouse, line-ups 02/04L1 : Angers-Nice, les compos 02/04Year : Flick buy Fati 02/04Bayern: Pavard talks about his future 02/04Auxerre: Niang tackles the supporters! 02/04Man Utd: already a new contract for Ten Hag? 02/04L1: Lille-Lorient, line-ups 02/04PSG: Rabiot responds to rumors 02/04Bara: Messi, Piqu’s warning 02/04PSG: Xavi Simons confirms the trend 02/04Troyes: big concern for Ripart 02/04Man City : Guardiola is sorry for his clbration 02/04OM : Clauss a agac Tudor 02/04Nantes: Hadjam cart because of Ramadan? 02/04Man Utd: Leicester want Maguire back 02/04Lyon: PSG still wants Cherki 02/04Rennes: Genesio no longer believes too much in the podium 01/04Bayern: Tuchel not completely satisfied 01/04Rennes: lie, the Bretons can’t do it… 01/04Lens: 15 goals, goal achieved for Openda 01/04Lens: Openda’s declaration of love! 01/04Lens : Samba flicite ses troupes 01/04Rennes: Theate deplores a bad operation 01/04Lens: the top 5, the incredible stat 01/04Esp. : the Bara rolls against Elche 01/04L1: the provisional classification 01/04L1: Rennes 0-1 Lens (finished) 01/04Ita. : Kean goalscorer, Juve continues 01/04Inter: Lukaku, the development of Marotta 01/04Bara: Messi-Xavi, regular exchanges 01/04L2: the provisional classification 01/04L2: the results of the evening 01/04Troyes: Gallon’s tears 01/04All. : aid par Kobel, le Bayern bat Dortmund ! 01/04Eng. : Chelsea falls back into its failings 01/04L1: Rennes-Lens, line-ups 01/04Ita. : Fiorentina surprises Inter 01/04Bilbao: Sancet extends until… 2032 (off.) 01/04Udinese: it’s complicated for Thauvin… 01/04Auxerre: Plissier believes in his team 01/04Auxerre: maintenance, Niang does not ignite 01/04Troyes: Rony Lopes due to errors 01/04Auxerre: Da Costa savors a key success 01/04L1: Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (finished) 01/04VIDEO: Klassiker, Kobel’s big dumpling! 01/04Man City: Guardiola ignites for Alvarez! 01/04Tottenham: the recal club by Kovac? 01/04Liverpool: a touch with Kim Min-jae? 01/04Eng. : Arsenal rolled, a double for Jesus! 01/04EdF: C. Tolisso – “I’m not stupid” 01/04It. : Atalanta doubles Roma

