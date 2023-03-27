FF14: a huge and highly appreciated DLC free, but on one condition

If you left FF14 to gather dust, Square Enix comes to give you a leg up with two new campaigns. One of them allows you to get a big DLC ​​for free.

Final Fantasy 16 is still on everyone’s lips. The next installment of the saga will have the difficult task of overcoming the disappointment that its predecessor was for many fans while fully embracing the action dimension that it introduced. At the head of this ambitious project: Naoki Yoshida, perceived as the great savior of FF14 by Square Enix. Precisely, the MMORPG offers two great gifts to players who would like to (re)discover what is considered one of the best Final Fantasy to date.

FF14 Stormblood free on PC, PS5 and PS4

Your copy of FF14 lying around on your shelf or in your library? Saved Eorzea in A Realm Reborn and bored? It’s now or never to bring out your copy. For a limited time, those who own or purchase the game can get the expansion that lifted the MMORPG to the next level for free: Stormblood. Until May 8, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. French time, the huge generous DLC is therefore available at no additional cost on all platforms. For the record, it had brought a new dark story, a region of the world, many twists, mechanisms and new jobs. Note also that the extension will be kept for life once it has been recovered during this campaign.

To get FF14 Stormblood nothing’s easier. On PS4 and PS5, simply go to the dedicated page on the PS Store where it will be displayed as free. You will then be invited to link your Stormblood license to your account the next time you log in to the game. On PC, you will have to go to the Square Enix store or on Steam. Again the purchase will be free during the campaign. You will then need to connect to the Station Mog with your Square Enix account, then select “Enter Extension Registration Code”. Follow the on-screen instructions and you’re done. The download of FF14 Stormblood will then launch automatically on your next connection.

A free login campaign

And since good news never comes alone, Square Enix is ​​also launching a new Free Time Login campaign. From March 27 to May 8, 2023 at 4:59 p.m.it will be possible to play FF14 without subscription, but only the time of four days from the first connection. If you’ve taken a break, it’s now or never to get back into the game. To take advantage of it, you must meet three conditions:

Have at least one account on which the commercial version of Final Fantasy 14 is recorded

is recorded Have no service account with an active subscription

Not having subscribed to a subscription for at least 30 days

For the rest, simply log into your FF14 account with your username and password. The free offer will then start automatically. Please note that from Monday, April 3, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. until Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., all Worlds will be subject to maintenance. We therefore advise you not to activate the free period during this period.