FH Vorarlberg presented their offer

Future students informed themselves as part of “FHV open”.

Dornbirn. With the four departments of business, technology, design and social affairs & health as well as a total of 25 different courses, the FH Vorarlberg is broadly positioned. On Friday, she opened her doors to future students and gave them an insight into everyday student life. All those interested were able to find out about the courses on offer and the study models from full-time to part-time to dual. Many current students were there, gave practical tips and presented their study projects. From the honey filling machine to the care robot, there was a lot to see. The course directors also provided information about course content and answered personal questions. In addition, a colorful program of lectures, workshops, sample lectures and hands-on stations was offered.

“The FH Vorarlberg is not only in the region, but also closely linked to it. Students can make good business contacts and build up personal networks while they are still studying,” says PR and communications manager Alexandra Dittrich about the advantages of studying at Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences. In addition to its regional roots, the FHV also enables its students to gain international experience worldwide – from a short program to a full semester abroad. As the European University RUN-EU, it has a network of more than 100 partner schools around the world.