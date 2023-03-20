FIAT ALGERIA FACTORY: Stellantis group unveils new details (models, jobs, etc.)

AUTOMOBILE – The car manufacturer Stellar announced this Sunday (March 19, 2023), via a press release published by the Reuters press agency and taken up by several specialized media, that he intends to invest in Algeria more than 200 million euros (213.32 million dollars) to manufacture four Fiat models in the Tafraoui factory in Oran.

The same source informs that the construction of the Fiat factory in Algeriawhich is located in the locality of Tafraoui (wilaya of Oran), will have to end next august (2023). As for the production of first Algerian Fiat 500it should take place towards the end of 2023.

In addition, the Stellantis group press release indicates that, by 2026, the Fiat factory in Oran will have created nearly 2,000 local jobs. As regards the production capacity of the Tafraoui unit, it will stand at 90,000 vehicles per year. Finally, manufacturing will eventually expand to four Fiat modelsreveals our source.

This announcement confirms the key position occupied by Algeria within the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region,” the group pointed out. Before adding: “The launch of the Fiat brand will pave the way for the achievement of Stellantis’ ambition to sell one million vehicles in the region by 2030.”

Here are the four models of Fiat vehicles that will be manufactured in the Tafraoui plant

Since the announcement of the construction of a Fiat factory on the national territory, one question in particular has been tormenting the minds of Algerians: what models of Fiat vehicles will it produce? Yesterday, the CEO of the Italian manufacturer finally provided the answer…

Thus, the Italian brand has made it known, through a press release from its CEO, Olivier François, that it intends to produce these vehicle models in its factory in Algeria: Fiat 500 Hybrid et Fiat 500X. But also “the model Doblo“, a compact van, “before the arrival a few years later of a brand new modelcurrently in the hands of designers”.

In addition, the boss of Stellantis for the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region, Samir Cherfan, lifted the veil yesterday (March 19) on the imported Fiat models which will be marketed on the Algerian market from March 19, 2023. .

It is total 6 models, 3 tourist cars (Fiat Tipo, Fiat 500X and Fiat 500) and 3 utility vehicles (Fiat Dolbo, Fiat Scudo, Fiat Ducato). As for their prices, they vary between 2,635,000 DA (for the cheapest model) and 4,120,000 DA. Here they are in detail:

