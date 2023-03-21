First death from dengue in the province

The coordinator of the Ministry of Health in the Reconquista Region, Leira Mansur, confirmed the death of a patient with “classic dengue, not hemorrhagic.” He stated that it is not frequent “but it can happen.”

“Classic dengue can lead to severe dengue, when there are comorbidities,” explained the doctor. “In any case, it is not an evolution of dengue, which hits harder. I believe that we all have to re-educate ourselves. I do not see a change in habits in the population, nor clear concepts about how to fight dengueanalyzed.

The death occurred on Sunday the 19th in a private sanatorium in the city of Reconquista. It is the first death from the disease in the province of Santa Fe.

The deceased patient was identified as Francisco Alfredo “Pancho” Ugueruaga. He died in Reconquista at the age of 77. He was infected with “classic dengue”, and his health condition worsened due to comorbidities.