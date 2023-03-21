“I’m happy”: the child injured in the accident with Pierre Palmade recounts his return home

DOCUMENT BFMTV – Devrim’s parents wanted him to testify to tell what he has been experiencing since the accident involving Pierre Palmade.

Devrim, the boy seriously injured in the accident involving Pierre Palmade, returned to school a few weeks after being discharged from hospital. He gives news of his state of health, in an interview granted this Tuesday to BFMTV. This interview was conducted with the agreement of Devrim’s two parents, who did not want their son’s face to be blurred.

In front of our camera, the little boy says he feels “good”, even if he has to wear a support corset, including when he sleeps, which “embarrasses” him.

He was able to see his father, still hospitalized

Released from the Necker hospital – where he had been taken care of after the accident – at the end of February, Devrim walks, runs, moves without difficulty and says he is “glad to be back home”. However, he must undergo a new operation of the jaw soon, and cannot yet swallow foods that are too hard or drink acidic drinks.

“I went to school, I saw my friends and my mistress, I’m happy,” he adds.

Interviewed a little earlier by BFMTV, Devrim’s cousin, Ömer Yakut, indicated that the young boy remains “very tired” more than a month after the accident: “for the moment, he is not like before “.

Devrim’s father, also injured in the collision between the two vehicles, is still hospitalized. Devrim has, however, been able to visit him since his release from hospital.