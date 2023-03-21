PENNY DEL live at MagentaSport Quarterfinals: 7:3! Mannheim equalizes in the series against Cologne / DEG microsleep helps Ingolstadt to win: “We slept for 30 seconds. That’s enough.”

MagentaSport

Munich (ots)

The sharks against the eagles: that’s still a spectacle in this quarter-final series, even in the 4th game. Mannheim wins 7: 3 in Cologne, equals to 2: 2 and can perhaps take the lead on Friday (live from 7 p.m. on MagentaSport) with the first home win of this series. “We were strong on the counterattack, strong when outnumbered. Yes, that was a very good game. But it’s only one thing,” immediately warned Mannheim’s double goalscorer Stefan Loibl: “We need full focus again for the next game. We can’t think it’s over now.” Cologne’s Zachary Sill complained about a weak start, too little fight. “There were certainly several points that didn’t work like just one. We know how we can win there.” Ingolstadt surprised Düsseldorf in less than a minute with a brace: 2-1 win, 3-1 lead in the series. DEG coach Roger Hansson had the “microsleep” after 1: 0-leader upset until the last third: “We slept for 30 seconds. That’s enough.” Hansson and the Düsseldorf hope to shorten the series to 2:3 on Friday (live from 7 p.m. on MagentaSport): “The will is there and so is the hope.”

Below are the most important voices of the playoff quarterfinals on Tuesday – if used, please name the source MagentaSport. Tomorrow we continue from 6.45 p.m. with Bremerhaven against Munich (status: 2: 1), from 7.15 p.m. live: Wolfsburg against Straubing (status: 2: 1). And on Friday, from 7 p.m., things really get down to business with 4 games in the conference or as a single game at MagentaSport.

Kölner Haie – Adler Mannheim 3: 7 (series: 2: 2)

The team from Cologne can’t end the home run of the series either: after just 16 seconds, the team from Mannheim are leading 1-0 and are now extending the lead to 3-0 and 4-1. They always land a hit when the Cologne team threaten to get closer.

“That was definitely a bad start”, Zachary Sill has some improvement ideas for Game 5 in Mannheim: “We weren’t tough enough. It’s difficult to say what didn’t work. There were definitely several points that didn’t work like just one.”

Sill’s view of Friday in Mannheim, where Cologne have already won twice: “We know how to win there. It will be a new fight. We have to forget today’s game and look ahead.”

The link to the interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=ekFZRW11NC9BZ1hhSGxoWmQyaWx6aFgxdTNxcERQek1HVGdoVW4wK2FLUT0=

Mannheim’s Stefan Loibl scored twice: “We got off to a good start. We were strong on the counterattack, strong when outnumbered. Yes, that was a very good game. But it’s just one thing… We need full focus again for the next game. We can’t think it’s over now.”

The link to the interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=ZkJJcllRRVBRdzMybDZGMzNnanBhNmtvbk9wckFDN0ozeUlKQmhINXRPWT0=

Düsseldorfer EG – ERC Ingolstadt 1:2 (series: 1:3)

DEG leads 1-0 until the last third, then the Ingolstadt double pack leads to a 2-1 win, meaning 3-1 in the quarterfinals. “Totally bitter, we should actually bring the 1-0 lead on time. We were a step too late,” says Nicolas Geitner. On Friday, the ERC can make the semi-finals clear.

Ingolstadt’s Daniel Pietta hasn’t quite got that far in his thoughts yet: “If we get our ice hockey on the ice, actually the whole series up to now, maybe up to the 2nd third today, then it looks pretty good. But we have to do it first. Düsseldorf are a good opponent. Well structured, well coached and has good individual players, a good goalkeeper in the back. We have to find the way to close the sack on Friday.”

The link to the interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=c0JNVUtFdzRHSVdkWmduRGJjN0NIMytERDZ4UkZKbkUyNFN1ZFQyK2Qzbz0=

DEG coach Roger Hansson clearly explained why his team lost: “We slept for 30 seconds. That’s enough. We have a free man and didn’t use it. Maybe we were a bit tired. Maybe the decisions were a bit too slow. The second goal we scored in attacking Zone started, didn’t control the disc. And then we’re not sorted in our own zone.”

Hansson on Friday in Ingolstadt: “The will is there and so is the hope. Now we have to turn it around on Friday.”

The link to the interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=MytSRlhMWmk0RVNTTFNjRWN3WXhMM0k0TVNDWUZBb2Qvb3NjQmxkRmVaYz0=

Ingolstadt’s double strike in one minute:

https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=cWlaZXJjb2VTd3JVN3RtQjZsV25WNGlQTzhVMHhER1FDZkxQRytTek1zaz0=

The PENNY-DEL live at MagentaSport:

Quarterfinals – 4th round:

Wednesday, 03/22/2023

From 6.45 p.m.: Penguins Bremerhaven – EHC Red Bull Munich

From 7:15 p.m.: Grizzlies Wolfsburg – Straubing Tigers

Quarterfinals – 5th round:

Freitag, 24.03.2023

From 7 p.m. live in a single game or in the conference: Straubing Tigers – Grizzlies Wolfsburg, Adler Mannheim – Kölner Haie, EHC Red Bull Munich – Penguins Bremerhaven, ERC Ingolstadt – Düsseldorfer EG

