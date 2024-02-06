First performances announced for Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 ceremony

MIAMI.- Univision revealed today, February 6, that the Mexican regional group Banda MS, the urban pop singer Emilia, the Colombian Maluma, the Dominican Natti Natasha, the reggaeton legends Wisin and Yandel make up the first list of artists who will perform during the ceremony Lo Nuestro Award 2024 which will take place on February 22 at 7:00 pm/6c and will be hosted by Anglica Vale, Clarissa Molina and Galilea Montijo.

“The most nominated star of the night, Maluma returns to the Premio Lo Nuestro stage to give the audience an electrifying performance. The Colombian, who currently has eight Premio Lo Nuestro awards, in addition to the Global Idol recognition he received in 2022, competes this year in 14 categories including: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Collaboration Crossover of the year and Lo Nuestro Del Ao Award Artist,” Televisa Univision detailed in a statement.

“The six-time Premio Lo Nuestro winner Natti Natasha will also be present on stage with the world premiere of her most recent single. The Dominican singer and businesswoman is nominated in three categories: Female Artist of the Year-Urban, Song of the YearPop and Song of the year-Pop-Urbano. For his part, the legendary urban artist Wisin, winner of 20 Premio Lo Nuestro awards and nominated for three awards: Song of the year-Urbano, Collaboration of the year-Urbano and Collaboration of the year-Pop-Urbano, comes together in one unforgettable presentation with Yandel, who in turn has been winner of 14 Lo Nuestro Awards and is nominated for six awards, including Song of the Year, Male Artist of the Year-Urbano and Album of the Year-Urbano,” the network added. .

In addition to urban genre performances, lovers of regional Mexican music will be able to enjoy the band Banda MS, which with more than 20 years of history, has given banda music a touch of freshness, innovation and creativity. The Sinaloans have five Lo Nuestro Awards and this time they are nominated in five categories, including Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year-Mexican Music and Band Song of the Year.

The Argentine composer, singer and dancer, Emilia, also confirmed her participation on the Premio Lo Nuestro stage with a performance that promises to surprise. The young performer is nominated for Female Pop Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year-Pop-Urban and Song of the Year-Pop-Urban.

Tickets for the ceremony, which will take place at the Kaseya Center in the city of Miami, can be obtained here.