Florida Republicans decide future of their president accused of sexual assault

MIAMI .- The Republican Party of Florida announced for this Monday a vote in which the eventual dismissal of its president, Christian Ziegler, and the selection of a new leader will have to be decided, while the police investigate an accusation of sexual assault against him.

The party suspended Ziegler last month and demanded his resignation after finding that he “cannot effectively lead during an election year critical of the allegations,” which Ziegler has consistently denied.

Once the scandal broke out, Governor Ron DeSantis, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scottin addition to other leaders republicans They have asked Ziegler to resign. However, the politician has refused.

“We have to get through this and focus on 2024. Florida is one of the most important states for Republicans and we have to continue to get victories, especially for Rick Scott and the leader of the ticket with Trump as our nominee eventually,” said the state senator Joe Gruters, who preceded Ziegler as party chairman.

Party sources said that the Meeting to determine Ziegler’s future would be held behind closed doors at a Tallahassee conference center.

Sexual assault case

Ziegler and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, admitted to police that they previously had a consensual sexual relationship with the woman who denounced the Florida Republican chairman.

The Sarasota Police Department is reportedly investigating the woman’s accusation that Ziegler raped her in his apartment last October.

Documents from the investigation indicate that The Zieglers and the woman had planned a sexual encounter that day, but Bridget Ziegler was unable to attend. The accuser claimed that Christian Ziegler arrived anyway and allegedly assaulted her.

The leaders republicans Those who have called for Ziegler’s resignation pointed out that in a political year like 2024, his continuity at the head of the party’s destinies could have some negative impact at the polls.

Source: AP