Follow unreachable basket

Despite the drop in inflation, with an annual rate of 6.18 percent in the first half of March, it is increasingly difficult for consumers to take home even the most necessary products, they said.

Brianda is a student and a housewife and assures that both she and her partner have had to find a way to make money more efficient when buying groceries.

“Before you could buy the basics with 500 pesos and now with 500 you can’t even buy half of the basics. Me as a student… my boyfriend and I do find it tiresome because, for example, one week we can buy either the cleaning and the other the pantry and that’s how we leave so that it can be accommodated with the other expenses , which are the rent, the house receipts and all those things”, he mentioned while leaving a supermarket.



María, who also went yesterday to buy groceries, said that she has fewer and fewer chances to buy meat, so she carries fewer bags.

“There is little merchandise that I can carry with the same 600 or 700 pesos. Before, it lasted 15 days and now I have much less, it lasts less and you continue to eat the same. In red meat, fruit… actually I’ve noticed it in everything. What I have had to do is buy portions, like in the chicken portfolio instead of making six pieces, I make three and make it yield ”, he commented.

Rogelio Ramos Guevara, president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) in Ciudad Juárez, said that wage increases have led to constant rises in the prices of products and services, and that this situation will mean that end consumers cannot even stock the basic basket.

“Inflation has affected everywhere, not only in the basic basket; all goods and services have risen, it was what we feared with such a scandalous salary increase: double the minimum wage, 25 percent the following year, 20 percent the next, that is, we cannot raise the wages without raising products or services,” he said.

