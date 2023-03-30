Foot: Florence Hardouin, former director general of the FFF, seizes the prud’hommes after her dismissal

Laid off for serious misconduct last January, she wishes “to obtain the nullity of her dismissal, as well as damages to repair the damage”, according to her lawyer.

The former director general of the French Football Federation (FFF), Florence Hardouin, seized the industrial tribunal to obtain the nullity of her dismissal, her lawyer told AFP on Thursday March 30, confirming information from the Monde. The 56-year-old former leader seized the Paris Labor Court on Tuesday for “to obtain the nullity of his dismissal, as well as damages to repair the prejudice“, explained his lawyer Margaux Mathieu.

Dismissed by the FFF, she believes she has suffered damages “in the context of the performance and termination of his employment contract and the possible breach of the employer’s security obligation towards him”, according to his lawyer. In office since 2013, Florence Hardouin was suspended on a precautionary basis for serious misconduct on January 11, following a Federal Executive Committee which also recorded the withdrawal of President Noël Le Graët.

But the FFF finally “gave up” the dismissal for serious misconduct, according to Me Mathieu: “EShe was dismissed for totally fallacious reasons, in particular the fact of not having put in place the tools to fight against sexual harassment within the FFF“, she asserted.

Hearing soon as part of the investigation for “sexual and moral harassment” targeting Noël Le Graët

In February, Florence Hardouin had also seized the Defender of Rights “to have the FFF observe the obstacle (to its) whistleblower status“As part of this procedure, she will soon be auditioned, according to her lawyer.

Last month, Me Mathieu had made a link between the denunciation “acts of harassment, criminally reprehensible“, carried out by his client against the president of the Federation Noël Le Graët as part of the audit mission on the FFF, and his dismissal the day after this testimony.

In addition, Margaux Mathieu said Thursday that her client would be “very soon” heard by investigators from the Crime Prevention Brigade against the person as part of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “sexual and moral harassment” aimed at Noël Le Graët, former president of the FFF.