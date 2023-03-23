Football: affected by a virus, the Netherlands team weakened against France

Already weakened by the injury packages of Frenkie de Jong (thigh) and Steven Bergwijn (knee), the Oranje must now face a virus which will deprive them of Cody Gakpo in particular.

Ronald Koeman had certainly dreamed of a simpler return to business. Before facing France, Friday March 24, in the first match of the qualifiers for Euro 2024, the Dutch coach, who succeeded Louis van Gaal after the World Cup, is deprived of five players, sick. Suffering “viral infection”the players concerned “left the Dutch national team training camp this morning”according to a press release from the national federation, Thursday, March 23.

Brilliant in recent weeks with Liverpool, Cody Gakpo is the main player affected. Among the revelations of the last World Cup, the striker will be absent against the Blues. In central defense, the blow is also hard, with the withdrawal of Matthijs de Ligt. The Bayern Munich player, who already has 40 caps at 23, would certainly have helped his people against a Kylian Mbappé whom he helped to annihilate in the Champions League, against Paris Saint-Germain. The defensive sector is particularly affected, since the former Lille Sven Botman, today in Newcastle, is also affected by the virus, as well as the goalkeeper of Anderlecht, Bart Verbruggen. Finally, PSV Eindhoven striker Joey Veerman, who arrived as reinforcements during the week, also had to throw in the towel.

A group that will be reshaped after the match against France

Ronald Koeman has already announced their replacements. Among them, the Munich player Ryan Gravenberch, the Interiste Stefan de Vrij as well as the player of Vitesse Arnhem, Kjell Scherpen. Only three players, reducing the list to 23 instead of 25, while the federation press release already announces future changes “after the match against France”she says.

While Frenkie de Jong (thigh pain) and Steven Bergwijn (knee injury) have already had to forfeit during the week, it’s another blow for Koeman’s men before facing the French team. in Saint Denis on Friday evening.