Football: experimentation with smoke bombs until 2025 specified by decree

The experimentation with smoke bombs in stadiums until 2025 was specified on Wednesday in a decree published in the Official Journal.

In this decree of Wednesday, March 29, the experimentation with pyrotechnic devices will be carried out until March 2, 2025 and could be extended or replaced by “permanent provisions”. Already permitted by the “sports law” of March 2, 2022, thehe main objective of this initiative is to “tend towards the disappearance of the illegal and unsafe use” of smoke bombs by supporters.

To organize a pyrotechnic animation, the decree specifies that a detailed request must reach the authorities one month in advance. This animation will then have to be carried out under the control of a qualified pyrotechnician and in a very specific area, in particular.

A recurring problem

Banned in France, the Professional Football League (LFP) is regularly called upon to sanction clubs for the use of rockets or fireworks within their enclosure. But following several tests carried out since 2019, around fifteen experiments had been validated by the authorities in different stadiums in France, during the 2021-2022 season. If these tests continue to be conclusive until 2025, smoke bombs will definitely be able to appear in the decor of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 stadiums, at least legally this time.