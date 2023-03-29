RB Leipzig: Rose outlines the upheaval

According to coach Marco Rose, the fact that key players like Konrad Laimer (25/FC Bayern) and Christopher Nkunku (25/FC Chelsea) are leaving RB Leipzig in the summer has consequences. The 46-year-old told ‘Sport Bild’: “Replacing key players is never easy. The team will change and we will rework certain things. We have to find good guys and the most important thing is that they want to go to Leipzig and can identify with the task.”

Continue below the ad

When acquiring new players, RB not only relies on sporting success, but also on the location factor Leipzig: “The sporting success of the past few years. To get top talent, we need the Champions League. We have a well-functioning team and the club is basically in a great position in all areas. In addition, Leipzig is a cool and cosmopolitan city that is very liveable.”

reading tip

Olmo: Eberl comments on Barça rumours

It doesn’t matter to him whether a newcomer is 27 or 18 years old. It is important to find the right mix and to have players with different strengths in the squad. A quality that the squad is currently lacking: “Pace, especially in the offensive area.”

Continue below the ad

Gvardiol and Olmo gone in the summer?

The former Dortmund player is planning beyond the current season with the courted Josko Gvardiol (21) and Dani Olmo (24): “These are two very important players for us. I would like to have players of this quality here next year.”

Apparently Naby Keita (28) and Felix Nmecha (22) are not an issue: “We have other priorities and position profiles at the moment.” Alexander Nübel is apparently not on the Saxon list either: “He wasn’t an issue in the talks with Freddy Gößling (goalkeeping coach, editor’s note).”

Continue below the ad

The Leipzig team has already wrapped up two transfers for the coming season: Both Benjamin Sesko (20) and Nicolas Seiwald (22) will switch to the Bundesliga from sister club RB Salzburg. Both professionals will receive working papers until 2028.