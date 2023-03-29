Mexico vs United States! Date, time and venue of the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League

finally arrived the expected Diego Cocca’s debut as DT of the National Team Mexicana and the truth is that the taste is bittersweet. Okay, one was won and another was tied; 4 points out of 6 possible. Qualified for the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations Leaguewell, but Mexico they suffered more against Suriname and just couldn’t beat Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium.

Mexico will play against the United States in the Final Four of the Nations League / Photo: Getty

huge difference from USA, a team that crushed Granada (7-1) and complied by defeating El Salvador at home. And no, it is not about the eternal comparison just because we are neighbors… The United States is our next opponent in the Final Four of the Nations League!

Mexico will have to face the United States in the semifinals of the Final Four in the Nations League

Well yes, although every Concacaf tournament is designed for Mexico and the United States to play the finalthe Mexican team did not meet expectations and ended as the worst classified to the Final Four of the Nations League.

USA, on the other hand, it was number 1, that’s why the crossing was like this. Panama was number 2 to the surprise of everyone, leaving Costa Rica out. Canada completes the Nations League Final Four.

Here we leave you the positions of the concacaf Nations League and a little below the Final Four standings:

Group A:

SELECTION POINTS Mexico 8 Jamaica 6 Surinam 1

Group B:

SELECTION POINTS Panama 10 Costa Rica 6 Martinique 1

Group C:

SELECTION POINTS Canada 9 Honduras 6 curacao 3

Group D:

SELECTION POINTS USA 10 The Savior 5 Granada 1

When do Mexico vs. the United States play in the semifinals of the Final Four of the Nations League?

As we said, the Nations League Final Four semi-finals 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3 are played according to the aforementioned classification. Therefore, the matches will be Mexico vs. the United States and Panama vs. Canada.

In addition to the morbidity generated by a Mexico vs United States because of the rivalry, this duel in the Nations League would have the extra ingredient of see Alejandro Zendejas against the Mexican National Team. As you surely remember, there was a lot of debate about whether he would play with us or with them and now he could face El Tri.

Zendejas could be in the Mexico vs United States of the Nations League / Photo: Getty

And to the question of when and where the semifinals of the Final Four are played in the Concacaf Nations League, the answer is that the parties will be played on June 15, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The final is scheduled for June 18, in the same stadium.

BROKEN DATE TIME SITE Mexico vs United States June 15, 2023 19:00 o 22:00 hrs Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Panama vs Canada June 15, 2023 19:00 o 22:00 hrs Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The first big test for Diego Cocca with the Mexican National Team is coming. Will he be able to defeat USA and carry Mexico to glory in the Nations League Final Four?

