The draw in the Davis Cup finals – now Finland knows who the opponents will be: “We go in to win every match”

It could have been almost any major nation, but Finland was pretty lucky in the draw for the Davis Cup finals. From the first basket, the lot fell on Croatia.

In February, Finland’s men’s tennis secured a historic first place in the Davis Cup finals. The team then knocked out Argentina in the qualifiers.

Finland became one of sixteen teams that will play in the autumn playoffs, and today the opposition became clear.

Finland found themselves in the fourth and final basket of the draw and could thus be pitted against some of the toughest teams in the world. But considering the chance of advancement, the draw was on the positive side.

The team avoided reigning champions Canada, last year’s runner-up Australia and difficult Spain from the first basket. The lot fell instead on Croatia, which boasts players like Borna Coric and Marin Cilic.

From the second basket, Holland became the opponent, while the lot fell on the USA from the third basket.

– The group has been drawn and we know where we will play. Now the preparations can really begin. All teams are difficult, as are we. We go in to win every match and advance further, says Finland’s Davis Cup captain Jarkko Nieminen in a press release.

The first stage of the playoffs is played in four different cities. Finland will play their matches in Croatia in a city to be announced soon. The other world cities are Valencia, Bologna and Manchester.

The matches are played between 12 and 17 September. The top two teams in each group advance to the final tournament to be decided in Malaga in November.