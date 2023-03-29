Formula 1: team boss reveals thoughts on possible Vettel return

Sebastian Vettel ended his Formula 1 career after last season. Bild: imago / Motorsport Images

Formula 1

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel only ended his Formula 1 career last year. “The decision to resign was difficult for me and I spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said in a statement from his then employer Aston Martin. “My goals have changed: away from winning races and fighting for championships towards my children”he justified the decision.

The vacant position in the Aston Martin racing team was then filled by racing veteran Fernando Alonso, who is currently third in the drivers’ standings after having driven two races. Meanwhile, his teammate Lance Stroll is in seventh position. However, the Canadian almost missed the season opener in Bahrain due to an injury, which led to all sorts of rumors about Vettel’s return campaign.

Formula 1 team boss confirms: Vettel was in discussion

In fact, Aston Martin’s management was thinking about re-engaging the four-time world champion, as team boss Mike Krack confirmed in the “F1 Nation” podcast: “Were we tempted (to bring Vettel back)? Yes, 100 percent.”

Lance Stroll, who was already Vettel’s team-mate, had injured both wrists and his big toe in a bicycle accident during preparation and even had to have an operation. It was long considered uncertain whether he would be fit in time for the start of the season.

Only one day before the first free practice session did the British racing team announce that Stroll could drive. The 22-year-old Felipe Drugovich was already available as a replacement – ​​in the end it was decided against a specific request from Sebastian Vettel.

Mike Krack: Vettel not asked out of respect

“We didn’t do it because we have so much respect for Sebastian and the decision he made back then”, Krack explained on the “F1 Nation” podcast. Ultimately, they didn’t want to put Vettel in a “difficult position”. “I don’t think it would have been right to ask him.”

Mike Krack has been team boss at Aston Martin since January 2022.Image: imago/ zuma wire

The current Formula 1 season is currently exceeding all expectations for Aston Martin. The British racing team finished seventh in the Constructors’ World Championship last season, they even seem to have the second fastest car this year behind Red Bull.

At the Australian Grand Prix next Sunday, Alonso and Stroll will again have a good chance of a podium finish.