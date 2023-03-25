Forensics recreate kidnapping of Americans in northern Mexico

Matamoros (Mexico), Mar 25 (EFE).- Specialists from the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office (FGJT) carried out an expert investigation on Saturday in the border area where on March 3 alleged drug traffickers attacked four Americans, of whom two died.

Three weeks after the attack in the city of Matamoros that cost the lives of Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, FGJT officials, agents of the National Guard, state police and the Secretary of the Navy, blocked the streets surrounding the sector to prevent the passage of motorists and pedestrians.

After the closure of the roads, the forensics showed up to recreate, with the support of personnel, every moment of the episode where the group of North Americans who had entered Mexico through the “Ignacio Zaragoza” International Bridge that connects with the city were attacked with bullets. from Brownsville, Texas.

The experts used five units to stage the attack and collect data to continue with the investigations that began on Tuesday, the 7th of this month, when Latavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams were found alive in a wooden house in the Tecolote ejido , where the lifeless bodies of his companions were also found.

NO DELAY

On at least four occasions, the authorities reconstructed a scene similar to the one that could be seen in a video that was recorded and broadcast on social networks and that shows the moment in which armed civilians shot the foreigners and then put them in a truck. and transfer them to various points in the town until leaving them in the rural sector.

In the reconstruction, several men followed a truck similar to the one used by the Americans, which they drove off the road, to later pull them out of the vehicle at gunpoint and force them into another truck, as happened on March 3.

Mexican authorities arrested six likely perpetrators of the attack, allegedly members of the Gulf cartel.

The events in Matamoros strained relations between the governments of Mexico and the United States.

So far, the commercial exchange between the southern regions of Texas and the city of Tamaulipas has not suffered damage, according to what businessmen from the border report.

The president of the Union of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of the Northeast (UCEN), Oscar Martínez Torres, assured that, despite the alerts for violence in certain Mexican regions, US citizens close to Matamoros continue to go to the border city because they know the conditions that exist and the areas where they can transit, such as their schedules. EFE

