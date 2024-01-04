Fort Lauderdale airport, among the least punctual in the US

MIAMI.- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida (FLL), is among the least punctual airports in the United States in terms of flight flow management, according to a recent study that evaluated 390 terminals across the country.

To reach this conclusion, the private jet charter company Jettly, responsible for the study, analyzed the total number of delays, cancellations and diversions at more than 390 US airports, using data provided by the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics between January and August 2023.

Jettly calculated the percentage of flights that experienced problems compared to all operations at each terminal. “To ensure that the final classification was as fair as possible, airports with fewer than 500 total arrivals and departures in the period studied were excluded, focusing the analysis on the busiest terminals,” the document explains.

Thus, the study found that the airport with the most punctual operations in the US is Bert Mooney, Montana, where only 8.8% of flights experienced problems.

As a conclusion of the analysis, a list of the least punctual airports in the US was prepared that included FLL, in fifth place, surpassed by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, California, with 44.6% of flights with problems, the Aspen Airport /Pitkin in Colorado with 37.6% problematic operations, Provo Municipal Airport, Utah, and Trenton-Mercer, New Jersey, with 36.2% and 36.1% delayed operations, respectively.

In the case of FLL, 41,156 flights of the 119,698 evaluated experienced delay problems, either when taking off or landing.

Air operations are very complex; For a flight to leave on time, different aspects must converge, such as the operation of the airlines themselves, airport logistics, the layout of the terminals, fuel dispatch, passenger security filters, customs inspections, baggage handling, flight control and weather conditions.

It should be noted that the study does not explain the factors that influenced such problems in airport operations.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce