France: an Algerian homeless man found dead in a squat

Another drama that affects the member of the Algerian diaspora in France. Indeed, a few days ago, the elements of the police of the commune of Mantes received a call alerting to the discovery of a corpse in an old squat in Mantes-la-Jolie.

The facts date back to Sunday, March 26, around 3 p.m., the police received a call from a woman alerting them to have found an injured man in his garden who speaks poor French. This man, who has marks on his wrists and ankles, explains that his friend was killed by a firearm and finds himself in an old squatted house.

Murder of an Algerian homeless man in Mantes-la-Jolie: an undetermined scenario

Following this call, around 6:30 p.m., the Raid intervened on the scene and discovered the soulless body of a 25-year-old man, on a sofa in the pavilion in question, covered by a sheet. The victim, an Algerian national born in 1997, has wounds from a bullet in the upper body.

In the same squat, the Raid also discovered two .22 long rifle carbines, an English submachine gun from the Second World War, two shotguns. But also a rocket protrudes from a bag. In addition, the first man, who was also born in Algeria, slightly injured, was placed in police custody.

Following the investigation launched for “intentional homicide and “criminal association”, the Algerian, with minor injuries, was interviewed. Faced with justice, he says that the four murderers would have gone out to get a shovel to bury the 25-year-old victim.

Three suspects arrested, but circumstances remain unclear

The particularity of this case is that the first man has both the status of a victim of kidnapping, but also of a first suspect. Following investigations initiated by the authorities concerned, two other suspects were arrested. According to the French press, the two would be from the wilaya of Chlef in Algeria, and were arrested later, in Rennes and Perpignan.

The three suspects were presented on March 30 before a magistrate to be remanded in custody. However, the statements made by the respondents did not make it possible to clearly trace the circumstances of this murder, nor the origin of the weapons found at the scene of the crime. The investigations are still continuing.

