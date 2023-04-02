Deux Alpes: a man dies after accidentally falling from a gondola, an open investigation

The victim passed through the plexiglass of the gondola and fell several meters high.

An investigation is open and an expertise awaited after the accidental death of a young man who fell fatally from a gondola at the Deux Alpes resort (Isère), while heckling with a friend, said this Sunday. the parquet floor of Grenoble.

“Two young men aged 29 and 23, drunk, were heckled in the gondola and the 29-year-old crossed the plexiglass wall and fell 40 meters to death,” explained prosecutor Eric Vaillant.

The accident took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday, when the two men were returning to the station from the top of the slopes. The scene was filmed by the younger of the two men with his phone, said the prosecution.

Expertise requested

According France Blue Iserethe two men heckled while filming each other, and the victim, who was 1m90 tall and weighed more than 100 kilos, would have taken off to cross the cabin and throw himself against the wall.

An expertise of the cabin is scheduled and the gendarmes of the company of La Mure have been seized of the investigation.

The manager of the Deux Alpes area, Sata Group, indicated on Saturday evening that a psychological support unit has also been set up.