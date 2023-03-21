France: an Algerian pulmonologist fights to practice her profession

France is one of the European countries suffering from a shortage of personnel in its structures. Indeed, the health sector is one of the areas of activity in tension. Moreover, the French government intends, through its new law, to appeal to immigration to overcome this need.

Indeed, the new immigration law includes the creation of a residence permit for health professionals, including doctors regardless of their specialties. Despite this, some foreigners established in France struggle to get a job. This is the case of Yasmine B, an Algerian pulmonologist who has 17 years of experience in her field.

With 17 years of experience in pulmonology, an Algerian fights to practice in France

In a testimony granted to the Parisian, Yasmine says that she arrived in France, last July, to join her husband. But since the day she set foot on French soil, she has never exercised her profession as a pulmonologist. And yet, the woman has a solid experience in her field.

Yasmine B, who worked for 17 years in several hospitals in Algeria, has already applied for thirty establishments in France, but in vain. Despite the labor crisis and the lack of personnel in hospital structures, finding a job still seems complicated in this country.

The Algerian pulmonologist explains this situation by administrative problems related to French legislation. “I became a housewife,” sighs the doctor. Faced with such a situation, the latter did not remain idly by, in the company of 16 other doctors in the same case, sent a letter to the Minister of Health and Social Affairs, to request the facilitation of their integration. professional.

As a reminder, in France, foreign doctors must pass the procedure for authorization to practice. In the case of Yasmine, the latter passed this competition last October. And this, to obtain the honorable score of 12.5 out of 20. An average which seems insufficient, because only three pulmonologists were selected from 38 applications. Today, she wants to go through the B and C lists of this competition, to be able to get her chance to practice her profession on French territory.

