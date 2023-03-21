Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson (M) in a meeting with the food giants

After the price increases on food, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson (M) today had a meeting with the food giants ICA, Axfood and Coop, which dominate the market in Sweden.

– I have emphasized that it is not acceptable for prices to increase so much, says Svantesson after the meeting.

Svantesson wants the food giants to do more to pressure prices and says that she will follow price trends in the coming weeks.

– I intend to keep an eye on all three of these food giants and get back in touch within a few weeks and have another conversation. We will also see what can be done to increase competition at all levels.

“Important to look at the whole”

So far, no concrete announcements have been made about how food prices can be reduced. The food giants instead believe that it is, among other things, supplier costs that have caused food prices to rise.

– It is important to look at the whole, this is a complex chain, says Coop CEO Marie Nygren.

– We will do everything we can to take our responsibility, she says.

