The reactivation of the Port of Santa Fe continues

The provincial government, through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Services and Habitat, successfully completed the first shipment of grains destined for Uruguay, which was carried out with the intervention of the new office of the National Directorate of Migrations installed in Santa Fe.

The activity was carried out within the framework of the “reactivation” that is trying to be carried out in the local port, according to the authorities.

“We are trying to strengthen and consolidate this process. At first it was difficult for us to start it up because there was a lot of infrastructure without activity. Right now we are doing well, strengthening the reactivation, but much more can still be done,” said the president of the Ente Puerto Santa Faith, Carlos Arese in dialogue with Cadena Oh.

