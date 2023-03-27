Piano concert at the Innsbruck Alpenzoo

The piano students of the Rheintalische Musikschule made music together with those from Innsbruck in the Alpenzoo.

Lustenau/Innsbruck The scenery for the joint piano concert of the Rheintalische Musikschule and the Innsbruck Musikschule could not have been more fascinating. A grand piano was set up for the students right in front of the world’s largest cold water aquarium in the Alpenzoo Innsbruck. Both music schools invited their piano classes to a joint concert. Last year the Innsbruckers came to Höchst to make music together. This year the Lustenau students were allowed to come to Innsbruck. “It is a gift for us that we can make music in this wonderful ambience,” said Doris Glatter-Götz, director of the Rheintalische Musikschule, and thanked her for the invitation. “It’s nice to be in such an exchange with each other.”

The young musicians were allowed to play their piano pieces in front of the impressive aquarium and a packed hall. Ten students from Vorarlberg showed the nine children from Innsbruck what they can already do. It seemed as if the students were playing underwater. The spectators from Innsbruck and Vorarlberg listened to the children’s performances.

Day trip to Innsbruck