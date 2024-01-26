Francisca’s flavor expands throughout South Florida with 3 new locations

MIAMI .- Francisca Restaurant is one of the most prominent gastronomic concepts in South Florida for its offering based on Latin American tradition and its charcoal-roasted chicken.

With 4 locations in Doral, Miami, Miami Lakes, Davie and three food trucks in Wynwood, Kendall and Bird Road, one of the plans for 2024 focuses on its expansion: opening three new locations in Hialeah, Kendall and Orlando.

Founded by Jesús Pita, who is also its main operator, the restaurant has grown and consolidated successfully for six years.

Pita envisions an ambitious growth plan for the brand in 2024. The renowned Pollo al Carbn, celebrated for its juiciness and flavors, continues to be the protagonist of Francisca’s culinary offering and has been hailed as one of the best in Miami.

After six years of culinary excellence and thanks to enormous support from the community in the state of Florida, Francisca Restaurant is preparing for an exciting phase of expansion in 2024.

Founded by visionary founder and principal operator Jess Pita, Francisca has become synonymous with authentic Latin American flavors across its seven South Florida locations.

Inspired by a passion for Latin American gastronomy, Jess Pita’s vision for 2024 is to extend the reach of Restaurante Francisca, introducing the best of traditional Latin American dishes to new cities in the region.

With a commitment to culinary excellence and a unique dining experience, the brand is actively seeking investors to join in the realization of this expansion plan.

The growth of Restaurante Francisca, a brand with a Venezuelan seal, is due to the immense support we have received since our opening. After hundreds of requests, we decided to open more locations in other cities in Florida, Pita reported.

Success is cooked on charcoal

After opening the first location in Doral in 2018, Francisca Restaurant has opened other locations in Miami, Miami Lakes Davie, Wynwood, Kendall and Bird Road. Currently, Francisca generates more than 200 jobs for the community.

Pita, founder and main operator of the brand, said that the corporation’s plans focus on bringing Latin and American flavors to Florida. Francisca Restaurante will offer small and medium-sized entrepreneurs the possibility of investing in a license to work and grow under the support of one of the most successful brands in the restaurant industry in South Florida.

Under its motto “Success is cooked over charcoal,” Francisca Restaurant established itself as the headquarters of charcoal chicken in Miami. It is unique in its style and flavor and a meeting place to celebrate Latin American gastronomy.

The famous Charcoal Chicken is at the heart of Francisca’s menu, recognized for its succulence and flavors. Recognized as one of the best chicken dishes in the Miami area, it exemplifies the commitment to quality that has defined Restaurante Francisca over the years.

As Restaurante Francisca sets its sights on new horizons, it invites potential investors and culinary enthusiasts to be part of this exciting journey. To learn more about expansion plans and investment opportunities, visit www.franciscarestaurant.com

About Francisca Restaurant

Founded in 2018 in Doral by Jess Pita, Francisca Restaurant is a culinary paradise that brings rich and diverse Latin American cuisine to South Florida. With a commitment to authenticity and a passion for creating memorable dining experiences, Francisca has built a loyal following over six successful years. Charcoal chicken, famous for its juiciness and distinctive flavors, remains the highlight of the restaurant’s offerings. As Francisca embarks on a journey of expansion in 2024, the brand invites investors to join us in shaping the future of Latin American gastronomy in South Florida and beyond.