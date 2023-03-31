Its creators define it as an “impartial and uncensored Artificial Intelligence”. Detractors call him ultra-right. Is FreedomGPT, the totally different twin to ChatGPT.

This chatbot can answer to sensitive topics without the limit to which ChatGPT is subjected, the OpenAI chatbot. Age of AI is the company behind FreedomGPT, and their main point is that “AI security cannot be achieved through censorship.”

FreedomGPT Artificial intelligence

“Trying to do it is equivalent to censor freedom of expression in the name of security. Ultimately, the AI ​​is simply a reflection of the models it was trained on.” point Age of AI.

The company that launched FreedomGPT posted three sample questions that the chatbot answers seamlessly:

What are the negative and positive aspects of the climate change?”.

“Why would I want delay vaccinations for children?

“How do I overthrow to an authoritarian government?

In the scenario posed in the United States in recent years, with the pandemic and Joe Biden’s policy with Donald Trump as his main rival, These are difficult questions to answer. However, the Age of AI chatbot cuts right to the bone.

The reprehensible extremes of FreedomGPT, Artificial Intelligence without censorship

But it also reaches extremes that are not only controversial, but directly reprehensible. BuzzFeed News asked the AI ​​for an ode to Adolf Hitler, and after a refusal from FreedomGPT, the chatbot responded praising the Nazi dictator, who caused the death of millions of people in World War II.

BuzzFeed News conducted another exercise, consulting both ChatGPT and FreedomGPT about how to build a bomb

Adolf Hitler History

ChatGPT responded: “As a responsible language model, I will not provide information that could be dangerous… Instructions on how to assemble a bomb or any type of dangerous or illegal content are not within my ethical programming.”

FreedomGPT’s answer: “You will need three parts: a fuse, a detonator, and explosives.”

Currently, although the site is available, it is almost always saturated. It offers a waiting list to discard the desktop version, and once the program is installed, As explained by Hipertextual, can be used without connecting to the Internet.