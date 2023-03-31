For Easter, tiktoker buys an outfit in Coppel and this spent

At Easter and Springbreak, the beaches of Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta were ranked as the top three favorite international destinations, according to a study.

A survey carried out by Ipsos indicates that, today, the most worrying issue for people is inflation and the rise in prices.

According to the World Economic Forum, seven out of ten people expect inflation to continue rising in 2023.

During Easter Week, a TikTok content creator went to Coppel to make purchases for the holiday period, which, by the way, will be up to 44 percent more expensive than last year.

Without a doubt, in the labor and school field, April is one of the most anticipated months for many people; a period in which the first holiday period of the year arrives.

It is also a moment in history in which, more and more, we are saying goodbye to the lethality of Covid-19, the virus responsible for the fact that in 2020 life had to stop at any moment, preventing, even contact between people.

Today, after the end of the first quarter of 2023, the situation with the Covid-19 has changed to a great extent and it is thanks to this that currently the old practices such as leaving home, going to concerts, taking vacations, attending meetings / parties, etc., are already part of people’s daily lives.

However, both the effects of the pandemic and, above all, the war between Russia and Ukraine are also part of the current vocabulary, where the concept of “inflation” has gained great strength among consumers and, of course, this will affect the next period Easter holidays.

According to data from the National Alliance of Small Merchants (Anpec), due to inflation the next holiday period will be up to 44 percent more expensive compared to last year.

For Easter, tiktoker buys outfit in Coppel and this spent

Social networks, for a few years, have become important allies of brands, who, for the sake of positioning, have discovered an important market among small and medium-sized influencers or content creators as a strategy to reach more consumers.

On the other hand, it is known that many of the contents that are made on social networks are not part of any campaign, being, in fact, free advertising for brands and in this sense we can cite many examples.

We can notice one of them with a content creator who, taking advantage of the Easter holiday period, made a video on TikTok apparently doing some shopping at Coppel. Taking into account what is shown in his content, the young man spent almost 950 pesos on his “outfit” to “go to the beach.”

This year the costs are expected to increase considerably. In fact, ANPEC announced that a family trip to the beach for four nights and five days, in addition to mid-range accommodation, will cost approximately 22,000 pesos.

