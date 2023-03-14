From ballerina dreams to the Oscars, 10 things you may not know about Michelle Yeoh

1. History

The coronation of Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian to receive the Oscar for best actress, is not only that of diversity. It is also that of a 60-year-old woman in Hollywood, the temple of youth, and of a genre cinema usually snubbed by the Academy. In “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (which has just been released in theaters), a kung-fu comedy to be linked on the madness that awaits our interconnected brains, she plays a Chinese immigrant from Los Angeles. Mother, wife and manager of a burnt-out laundromat, she discovers a destiny as a ubiquitous heroine in the multiverse. Yeoh rhymes mental load, family psychodrama and big mandals.

Oscars 2023 without a slap… and without flavor

2. Renaissance

“When I read the script for ‘EEAAO’, it was the one I had been waiting for for a long time, it was going to allow me to show my fans, my family and my audience what I am capable of: being funny, authentic and dramatic”, she confided during the pre-Oscars campaign, moved to tears. The film’s incredible journey eventually saw her triumph over Cate Blanchett, a once-time favorite for “Tár.” Having posted (then removed) on Instagram a

