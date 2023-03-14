The man who shot Cristina spoke from jail and supported the lone wolf theory

Fernando Sabag Montiel, the young man who tried to assassinate Cristina Kirchner, spoke this Monday from jail with the production of ‘Minuto Uno, C5N program and confessed that he was not sorry for the assassination attempt that had him as executor on September 1 of last year.

“I pulled the trigger and it didn’t come out” and wanted to clear her friend Brenda Uliarte.

But perhaps the most unusual thing is that he wrote a letter to the prosecutor Luciani where he denounces that Cristina and Judge Capuchetti have kidnapped him at the same time that he asked that other magistrates try him: “I need other judges to intervene in the case, whether they are trusted, such as Andrés Basso, Jorge Gorini, Julián Ercolini.”

Sabag Montiel assured that he acted alone and separated the people from the Federal Revolution and said on more than one occasion that he acted alone. With so much emphasis that it seems hard to believe.