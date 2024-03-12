From police in “Day and Night” to mayor of Miami in “Pizza & Love”

Tony Cortes He is one of those faces of Cuban acting that have left their mark on the history of television, film and theater on the island.

More than two decades have passed since he burst onto the small screen playing a young police officer in Day and night.

Capture YouTube / Day and Night “La Maja Desnuda”

These days, Tony Cortés is acting as mayor of Miami in Pizza & Lovea funny comedy from PRONYR TV that is conquering the public.

A mayor in trouble

Accustomed to seeing him in dramatic roles, Tony Cortés’ performance for this production is a pleasant surprise for the audience. His character as the mayor of Miami in the middle of the campaign, doing everything to convince voters, is far from conveying seriousness.

Courtesy / PRONYR TV

If the idea of ​​this episode of Pizza & Love was to present an absurd situation, in which a mayor visits this Cuban pizza restaurant ends up making a fool of himself due to drug poisoningthe artist’s performance was spot on.

Courtesy / PRONYR TV

Can you imagine a mayor promising to give Viagra to all the men in the city so they can get hard? That and more you will see in the episode “Intoxication of the mayor” in which Tony, completely immersed in his character, ends up under the effects of some “little pills”, with his tongue tangled, excited, red as a tomato, giving his waist unrestrainedly but with the satisfaction of having taken the lead in the polls.

Courtesy / PRONYR TV

Problems come through the kitchen Pizza & Love

“A family receives a peculiar inheritance. A pizzeria that they will not be able to sell or rent, only work it, but this would only be the beginning because no one could imagine everything they will have to go through to move the business forward. From a slightly foolish inspector to an Italian chef who considers Cuban pizza to be heresy. Here it is not precisely love that enters through the kitchen but many, many problems”, this is the story behind Pizza & Lovea very crazy and funny comedy.

With the address of Tony Salupthe overall production of Orlando Fundichely and the comedian’s script Javier Berridythis PRONYR TV series has all the ingredients to make you laugh.

Added to this are the incredible performances of Jorge Ferdecaz, Zulema Cruz, Sol Rodríguez, Rey Onay Sánchez, José Coll, Bell Ceballes, Brayan Valdésamong other actors and influencers who give life to the most unthinkable characters.

Courtesy / PRONYR TV

Every week you can see a new chapter of the series on this platform. It is time, if you have not done so, to download the PRONYR TV application and enjoy the first six episodes of Pizza & Love.