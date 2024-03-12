Mega Millions and Powerball accumulate great prizes, you can still be one of their winners

MIAMI.- The lotteries of Powerball and Mega Millions They raffle weekly million-dollar sums, not inconsiderable for those people who play their luck when buying their tickets. Check here how much their grand prize amounted to.

The numbers of draw of the Powerball corresponding to Monday, March 12 were: 1.3, 7.16, 66, 65 with the additional Powerball digit 5 ​​and a Power Play multiplier of 5x.

The Powerball lottery accumulated its big prize yesterday, amounting to a large millionaire figure of 559 million of dollars, which will be drawn tomorrow, March 14.

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Embed –

For its part, the Mega Millions lottery published that its grand prize amounted to 735 million dollars for your next draw today March 13th.

The Mega Millions numbers that no one won in the drawing on Friday, March 8 were: 19, 20, 22, 47.58 and Mega Ball 1

When is Mega Millions played?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

The drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 p.m. in the United States.

Prize money is subject to federal taxes and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Embed –

Source: DLA EDITORIAL