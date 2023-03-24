Fuels: requisitions at the Gonfreville-l’Orcher refinery, the police on site

These are four employees, responsible for the delivery of kerosene, according to France Bleu Normandie. This should allow the supply of Paris airports deemed “critical” by the Ministry of Energy Transition.

Mobile gendarmes and CRS intervened around 4 a.m., Friday March 24, at the Gonfreville-l’Orcher refinery (Seine-Maritime), to allow the entry on site of four employees, requisitioned Thursday March 23, in the evening, report France Blue Normandy. About fifty employees were in front of the TotalEnergies site after spending the night protesting against the pension reform. This refinery had been shut down since Tuesday March 21, following a blockage against the pension reform.

>> Blockages of refineries: “The government has lost control of the situation”, launches a trade unionist from the largest TotalEnergies site in France

According to the CGT on site, these are four employees, operators and shift manager, responsible for the delivery of kerosene, to allow the supply of Paris airports judged “critique” by the Ministry of Energy Transition. “It’s not for emergency vehicles, for emergencies, but for flying planes”criticizes David Guillemard of the CGT.

The trade unionist claims not to understand “this display of force”. “Given the people requisitioned, we know that they must return, we would have let them in”, he continues. A General Meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. “The strike is renewed, a priori”according to David Guillemard, determined to continue the movement: “They will take their kerosene, they will have nothing more to take from us and the strike will continue quietly.”