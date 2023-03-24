US book censorship requests hit record high

Demands for censorship of books hit a new record high in the United States last year. The US Library Society reported yesterday that 1,269 official requests had been made to the authorities for the censorship of one or more books. This is significantly more than the 729 such demands in 2021 – and more than ever since the survey began 20 years ago.

According to the non-governmental organization, most of the censorship requests were directed against books on LGBTQ or minority issues. A total of 2,571 books were affected. 86 percent of them were children’s or young adult literature; 58 percent of the books are used for teaching or are available in schools.