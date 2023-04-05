Galaxy S10: end of updates, other smartphones are affected, here are which ones

Endgame for the Galaxy S10 lineup. Samsung announces that it will no longer deploy updates for the smartphone, which is only 4 years old. Other models are affected by the discontinuation of this support.

Samsung enthusiasts have been enjoying the Galaxy S23 for several months as its FE version draws a line under the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. But that doesn’t mean that the previous ranges are no longer popular. The Galaxy S10 always makes users happy with its beautiful features. Unfortunately, Samsung announces the end of updates for this smartphone which is only 4 years old.

End of support for the Galaxy S10 but not only

Samsung, which is struggling in terms of sales in the phone market, no longer supports the Galaxy S10. However, the smartphone was released in 2019 and many appreciate its features for a price that is more accessible than ever. The end of this follow-up will therefore make people disappointed because without updates, the phone is much more exposed to flaws that will no longer be correctedFor example.

As a reminder, the range consists of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are also affected. Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G go from one update per month to one update per quarter.

Good news: Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite will always benefit from updates… For now.

Declining sales, Samsung in difficulty?

Samsung has marketed 11 smartphones since the start of 2023. But this production was not enough to make it retain its title of telephony champion in terms of sales since the Cupertino company is ahead. Apple, which is pushing back several projects to avoid layoffs, has largely convinced with his iPhone.

According to data from Statcounter, Apple took 27.6%, 27.1% and 28.42% of the shares in the respective months of January, February and March 2023. For Samsung, it’s 27.09%, 26.75% and 27.1%. The gap is therefore slim, Samsung is still able to regain the upper hand over Apple!