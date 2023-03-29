Garbage collectors’ strike: the streets of Paris are offloading their garbage

Several weeks after the beginning of the garbage collectors’ strike movement in Paris, the garbage trucks are back in the capital. But that might not last.

Awakened by the sound of dumpsters, this Parisian had lost the habit. At his window, Wednesday, March 29 in the morning, there is relief. “Every morning, I had to open my shutters on the trash cans and close them in the evening, which is never very pleasant. We hope that their action will not have been for nothing”explains this resident of an apartment on the ground floor.

A gradual return to normal?

Three weeks that the garbage collectors had not passed in this street, forcing residents to slalom between the trash cans. “We will be able to walk again on the sidewalks”, rejoices a local resident. They went back to work, forced by the lifting of the strike. But, for cleaning agents who wished to remain anonymous, the task promises to be long. Despite the requisitions, there remained 7,000 tonnes of uncollected waste in the capital. “We do it case by case and street by street, we try to withdraw as much as possible”, explains a garbage collector. For their part, the unions hope for a rapid resumption of the movement.