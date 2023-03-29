Have a vegetarian and vegan breakfast at Restaurant Ronja

Breakfast is ready: The Ronja restaurant in the roundhouse now also offers delicious breakfast creations.

Seasonal, regional, organic

Photo: Restaurant Ronja

In the Ronja restaurant, great value is placed on fresh food, which is seasonal, regional and organic whenever possible. No chemical additives or flavor enhancers are used during cooking, because nature provides enough to conjure up the most delicious dishes. On the Menu There are classic dishes as well as exciting new creations. With a changing weekly menu, there is no boredom, every week visitors can look forward to trying new delicacies in a Mediterranean style and in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere.

In addition to the taste, the background of the food is also important. That is why only vegetarian and vegan food and drinks can be found on the menu in the Ronja restaurant in the Ringlokschuppen. In the case of animal products, special emphasis is also placed on species-appropriate, sustainable production in order to avoid animal suffering and exploitation. On request, the dishes can also be prepared gluten-free.

New: Breakfast in the Ronja restaurant

Now new on the menu: Diverse, delicious breakfast creations that sweeten the morning. On Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., visitors can look forward to a large selection of savory and sweet delicacies – all vegetarian and vegan, of course.

“With us you can feel completely at home, enjoy vegetarian or vegan delicacies and let your soul dangle. Just come by and try it out!”, says the team.

Reservation inside the restaurant is convenient here , by phone on 0208 44469344 or by email to [email protected] The outdoor area is open for spontaneous visits.