Sargasso gives truce to the Mexican Caribbean

Cancun, QR. The alert level for the presence of sargasso in the waters of the Mexican Caribbean it has decreased from category 7 (very abundant) to category 2 (very low), according to the daily report of the Secretary of the Navy.

According to the agency, the Mexican Caribbean Until March 22, it presents an estimated amount of sargassum of 6,316 tons, that is, almost four times less than at the end of February when it was estimated at almost 27,000 the volume of algae floating in waters close to Quintana Roo.

The forecast also establishes that according to the algal cover in all the regions of the Caribbean Sea and considering the currents observed in said region, there are favorable conditions without the presence of sargassum in Isla Mujeres and with very little algal presence for the municipalities of Puerto Morelos, Benito Juarez and Cozumel.

However, in the course of the next 24 hours, the occurrence of sargassum landfalls is estimated for sian ka’an (approximately 35 tons) and from mahahual to the south of Punta Herrero (approximately 70 tons); in the next 48 hours in the vicinity of Xcalak (approximately 30 tons).

For Tulum an approximate of 12 tons is expected and finally in the course of the next 72 hours from Akumal to Carmen beach about 30 tons.

Currently, from Xcalak to the vicinity of Mahahual (southern region), surface currents with a northerly direction and speeds of 0.34 to 0.37 m/s predominate, and from Sian Ka’an to cancun (northern region), heading north and speeds from 1.11 to 1.15 m/s; Finding wind conditions from the northeast of 14 to 20 knots (26 to 37 km/h), which favors the lesser arrival of sargassum.

Currently, the Navy has deployed in the waters of Quintana Roo a total of eleven sargaceras, four sweepers and tractors; eight collecting bands and eleven small vessels. The accumulated total so far this year is 1,968 tons of sargassum.