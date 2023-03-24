Rahm defeats Mitchell and will dispute the pass to the round of 16 of the Austin Match Play

Chicago (USA), Mar 23 (EFE).- The Spanish Jon Rahm left behind Wednesday’s defeat against Ricky Fowler and beat Keith Mitchell with authority, so his ticket to the the round of 16 of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in golf in Austin (Texas, USA).

Rahm beat Mitchell on Thursday by four holes up and three to play and relaunched in group 2, also thanks to Fowler’s defeat against Horschel.

The Spaniard, who resigned from The Players two weeks ago due to a health problem suffered after the first round, won holes 1, 2, 6, 9, 11, 12 and 13, while Mitchell had a better result on 3, 7 and 14.

For his part, Horschel won by three holes up and two by playing Fowler. Horschel leads the group with 1.5 points, ahead of Rahm and Fowler, with one point, while Mitchell adds 0.5.

This Friday, Rahm will face Horschel, while Fowler will face Mitchell. Only the first place in each group advances to the round of 16, which will be played on Saturday.

Add two victories out of two Scottie Scheffler, current tournament champion, who won by five holes up and four by playing Alex Noren, which was his seventh consecutive victory in this tournament, after the five that led him to the title in 2022.

They lead group one with two points and a draw this Friday will suffice to get them through to the round of 16.

The Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy also triumphed, who beat Denny McCarthy by two.

The tournament, belonging to the world series, is the only one on the PGA calendar that is played under the ‘match play’ format with direct knockouts.

The clashes of the sixteen groups will take place until Friday, on Saturday the round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be played, while the semifinals, final and match for third place will be played on Sunday.