Gattuso’s family, victim of extortion for installing solar panels

Gennaro Gattuso’s family was in the spotlight of Ndraghetaa mafia organization from Calabria (Italy), which extorted Francesco Gattusofather of the former soccer player, and his sister, Ida Elvirawho saw his car on fire on two occasions as a result of the pressure of these criminal people. It all started when his father made the decision to place some photovoltaic panels on land that is owned by the family.

For it, Francesco received a loan of 80,000 euros for said construction.. An amount of money that the gangsters wanted to get their hands on for unknown reasons, although The first hypothesis is that they could be behind this financing. Ida was the victim of two serious attacks directed and orchestrated by this organization. Two of his vehicles were set on fire with the aim of forcing her to pay the sum of money illegally demandedpoints out the order issued by the judge in the case, to which he has had access The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Two arrests

After what happened, The Police arrested two people: Aldo Abbruzzese (51), substantial member of the band, and Mustapha Hamil (43), his right hand. The name of Gennaro Gattuso appears in the Prosecutor’s documents, given that he and his father paid 3,000 euros, to this band to guarantee the protection of his family. Salvatore Pipieria trusted person of the Lyon coach, was the one who handed over the money.

They forced the Gattuso family and, in particular, Francesco Gattuso and Gennaro Gattuso, through Salvatore Pipieri, Gennaro Gattuso’s collaborator, to pay Aldo Abbruzzese, on two different occasions, the sum of 1,500 euros, for a total of 3,000 euros.

In fact, His sister vented to a friend and told him how everything was resolved thanks to the payment of what was claimed by both gangsters.. I know that practically everything is resolved… my brother’s friend… Salvatore… went there. He solved everything so now nothing will happen again. My brother sent it anyway everything is fine. Only my brother could solve this story and no one else….