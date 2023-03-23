Gauahar Khan beams with joy during her pregnancy; hopes every woman gets this opportunity one day, but conditions apply (Watch video) – Reuters

Gauahar Khan cannot contain her excitement as she is soon to become a mother. The actress is beaming, as you can clearly see in this video. Gauahar Khan, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, explained that this is the best phase of her life and even offered prayers for every woman to have this opportunity to get pregnant and become a mother, but only if she wants to. A. While few internet users have trolled her because they claimed that she was indirectly pressuring another woman who does not want to have babies.

Watch the video of Gauahr Khan talking about her pregnancy and wishing every woman had this opportunity one day.

Gauahar made it clear that only those who want to experience that special feeling of embracing motherhood should have the opportunity. Gauahar Khan has never looked happier, and it shows how happy she is with the choices she has made in her life. Gauahar is one of the most loved actresses on social media and she keeps her fans hooked.