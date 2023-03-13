General Motors wants to add ChatGPT to its vehicles

General Motors Company is a company of American origin that is dedicated to the manufacture of automobiles , trucks and engines. It was founded in 1908 under the name of General Motors Corporation and restructured as of 2009 with its current name. The company is headquartered in the city of Detroit .

The said company has consistently ranked among the world’s top automakers in terms of revenue. According to Statista data, during its 2021 fiscal year, GM generated US$127 billion in revenue, up slightly from fiscal 2020, which was still nearly US$15 billion below prior financial performance. to the pandemic. In March 2022, the company announced the temporary closure of its Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant between April 4 and 11 to address a global shortage of automotive chips.

General Motors wants to incorporate a ChatGPT assistant into its vehicles

General Motors would be working on a virtual personal assistant that will use artificial intelligence models from ChatGPT. This decision has to do with the collaboration of GM y Microsoftwhich partnered in 2021 to accelerate the commercialization of driverless vehicles.

It is evident that technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years, and one of the fields where the greatest progress has been noted has been in the automotive sector. Large companies in the sector, such as General Motors, are constantly looking for new technologies and features that they can add to their vehicles to improve the user experience. In this sense, it has been reported that General Motors wants to incorporate ChatGPT as an assistant to their vehicles.