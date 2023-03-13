New features for Google Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch

Google is releasing another feature drop for its Pixel phones and Pixel Watch. Updates include faster nighttime capture and the wider availability of Magic Eraser, Health Connect and Direct My Call+. That writes the tech blog Engadget on Monday.

According to the report, Night Sight, Google’s low-light photo feature, will be faster for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. According to Google, this is ensured by “new and improved algorithms” for the tensor chip inside the phones. Also, Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel devices. The heavily advertised feature removes unwanted people or objects from photos and usually fills in backgrounds seamlessly. Initially, Magic Eraser was introduced as a feature exclusive to the Pixel 6, but Google has now extended it to older Pixels and the Google One.

The company also announced that Google’s Health Connect app, a hub for storing health and fitness data from various apps, will be preinstalled on Pixel devices. And finally, Direct My Call+ is coming to the Pixel 4a and older models. When calling business numbers where an automated menu is available, this feature shows on the screen what the automated voice is saying and what menu options are available, skipping the most tedious part of customer service calls.

Another innovation is fall detection, which has been available for the Pixel Watch since last month. Similar to the Apple Watch function of the same name, it can detect a hard fall and independently call the emergency services.



