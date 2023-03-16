Gerardo Morales launched his candidacy for president in Together for Change

The governor of Jujuy and president of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), Gerardo Morales, he put first and launched his candidacy within Together for Change. The event was held at the Gran Rex theater in the City of Buenos Aires and included the support of the main referents of his party and the Civic Coalition, headed by Elisa Carrió.

Gerardo Morales chose the motto “turn around Argentina” and used it to graph the state in which “the country will remain” after the government headed by Alberto Fernández, “the worst in history”which does not make combating “corruption and impunity” a priority, and will leave “a country upside down.”

Gerardo Morales will seek to “turn Argentina around.

The man from Jujuy spoke for almost thirty minutes in a speech in which he stated that “it is time for Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to go home and stop interfering in politics.” Gerardo Morales assured that Together for Change is capable of leading the country hand in hand with a “radical president with authority, leadership, character and conviction” willing to “restore order”.

The head of national radicalism expressed that he is encouraged to “fight the battles that are necessary to turn the Argentine Republic around” because it did so in Jujuy, a province that was “considered unfeasible and today has been transformed” betting on order, on the culture of work and effort, where corruption “is imprisoned with Milagro Sala,” he said.

Gerardo Morales, Governor of Jujuy and President of the National UCR. Source: (Federalaldia)

For the twice governor of Jujuy, the UCR “It is the energy and federalism” of the opposition coalition, due to the “territorial distribution” that counts the space. Among Morales’s statements, he asked “end the privileges for politics”, because if that were the case, “Cristina Kirchner would be in jail” and politics would stop being a “refuge for the corrupt”. In addition, he remarked that he will seek to “limit indefinite re-elections, end the trap of the motto law and put an end to pardons for corrupt and femicides.”