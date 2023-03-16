Strikes in Dortmund: strikes in daycare centers and offices

Dortmund.

Strike in Dortmund: On Thursday, daycare centers, offices, job centers, DEW21 and the Federal Employment Agency were called on to go on strike.

The strike in Dortmund continues: For Thursday (March 16), Verdi Westphalia has the employees of City administrations of Dortmund, Lünen, Castrop-Rauxel and Schwerte called for a warning strike. According to Verdi, offices, departments, Fabido daycare centers, DEW21, DONETZ, theaters, music schools, job centers and the Federal Employment Agency are affected.

As well on Thursday there is a demo train over the Dortmund Wall. It started at ten o’clock on Kleppingstrasse to Platz der Deutschen Unity. Colleagues from Castrop-Rauxel, Lünen and Schwerte also joined there. The joint strike rally started around eleven o’clock on Friedensplatz.

Rare was one Demonstration in Dortmund as loud as that Verdi strike on Wednesday. In the morning, hundreds of strikers marched from the Dortmund Clinic via Beurhausstrasse, Wall and Kleppingstrasse through the pedestrian zone to the opera forecourt.













The demo train was led by one speaker truck with “mighty boom”: Bass-heavy music erupted from the speakers, which could be heard from far away.





Im ongoing tariff dispute in the public service, Verdi had the employees from the healthcare called for a warning strike – from hospitals, psychiatric clinics, care facilities and rescue services. Specifically were on Wednesday included:

Dortmund Clinic

Westphalia Clinic

LWL Clinics Aplerbeck

municipal retirement homes in Dortmund

LWL facilities in Lippstadt, Marsberg and Warstein

ServiceDO of the Dortmund Clinic (solidarity strike)

already on Tuesday many employees of the Dortmund Clinic went on strike. After a strike meeting in front of the main entrance on Beurhausstraße, the strikers joined forces with other clinics from all over Germany to form a “digital strike school”.

Die Union Verdi demands 10.5 percent more money (at least 500 euros) from employers in the public sector and at least 200 euros more for trainees. The first offer from employers was 5 percent plus one-off payments. (red)

