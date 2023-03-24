German strikes on Monday: Austria also affected

The Germany-wide warning strike on Monday also affects rail traffic to Austria. The ÖBB announced today that there would be no cross-border local and long-distance trains. As a rule, they end before the border. Night trains with German sections that start on Sunday and Monday are also affected. And there are even effects on long-distance traffic in Austria, since the trains cannot cross the German corner. Here the travel time is extended by up to three hours.

The unprecedented warning strike includes long-distance, regional and S-Bahn traffic on the rails, local public transport at many German airports, waterways and ports as well as motorways. The railway and transport union (EVG) and ver.di are fighting for more income in different collective bargaining rounds.

Air traffic to and from Austria will also be affected. The two largest German airports in Frankfurt and Munich have already announced that regular passenger and freight traffic is not possible.